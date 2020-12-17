Dallas Developer Accused Of Bribing Ex-Council Members

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Dallas real estate developer has been indicted in Texas federal court for allegedly bribing two former city council members to receive favorable treatment on his housing projects and almost $2 million in loans and grants, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday. Sherman Roberts, the president and CEO of City Wide Community Development Corp., is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and bribery concerning a local government receiving federal benefits. He is the third developer to be charged with bribing Dallas city officials over the last two years. "The U.S. Attorney's Office is determined...

