Immigrant Groups Sue For Docs On ICE Surveillance

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- A pair of immigrants' rights groups sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday after the agency failed to turn over records related to its surveillance of immigrants in "alternatives to detention" programs. The Immigrant Defense Project and New Sanctuary Coalition said that ICE did not respond to either their initial Freedom of Information Act request or their subsequent appeal, effectively denying both submissions. The request seeks records illuminating policies, procedures and practices that allow for the monitoring of immigrants on parole or otherwise subject to ICE supervision. The Freedom of Information Act provides a 30-day deadline for responding to certain...

