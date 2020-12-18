NY Appeals Court Says Upstate Uber Driver Is Employee

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- Uber is on the hook for paying an upstate New York driver's unemployment insurance after a state appeals court ruled that Uber has enough control of its drivers to qualify as their employer. On Thursday, a four-justice panel of the Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department, affirmed decisions from an administrative law judge and an appeals board at New York's Department of Labor that Uber Technologies Inc. had to contribute to the benefits paid to Colin Lowry and other upstate New York drivers once they stopped driving. The number of steps that Uber requires of drivers such as Lowry to work for...

