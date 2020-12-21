EPA Groundwater Guidance Fails To Answer Key Questions

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- On Dec. 8, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued draft guidance to clarify the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding regulation of indirect groundwater discharges to surface water under the Clean Water Act. This draft guidance intends to assist regulators and the regulated community in determining the need for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, or NPDES, permit for existing and new groundwater discharges that may discharge into navigable waters. But overall, the draft guidance is vague, providing little clear direction for implementation and leaving many legal and technical questions unanswered. Background In April, the U.S. Supreme Court decided, in County of...

