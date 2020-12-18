Judge Denies Intuit's Proposed $40M TurboTax Settlement

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied a $40 million settlement proposed by Intuit in an ongoing suit over whether customers were duped into paying to use the company's TurboTax software when they qualified for a free version. Roughly $28 million was expected to be distributed to the class in Intuit's proposed settlement. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer denied the proposed deal in a Thursday order, just over a month after it was announced. The deal would have resolved claims that Intuit customers were misled into using the company's paid services, but some customers objected that the deal would...

