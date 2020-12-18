Chinese Computer Chip Giant Caught In Export Clampdown

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced new export restrictions on 77 foreign entities on Friday, including Chinese computer chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., known as SMIC, for their connection to human rights abuses and military aggression by China. Sixty of the organizations and individuals added to the commercial blacklist are based in China. They are being targeted for enforcement for reasons including providing support for China's military-civil fusion policy, supporting human rights violations committed by the Chinese government against its own people, and for their roles in expanding China's military presence in the South and East China Seas, senior Commerce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS