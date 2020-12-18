Cook County Asks To Exit Inmates' 'Empire' Filming Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- Cook County asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday for a quick win over claims that Twentieth Century Fox unfairly profited from using a juvenile detention center to film parts of the show "Empire," arguing the detainees were only minorly inconvenienced through that process. Evidence shows that the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center detainees who sued over the filming missed only one or two days of school and recreation and missed out on minimal family visits across the 12 days that "Empire" cast and crew filmed in portions of the facility during summer 2016, the county told U.S. District Judge Rebecca...

