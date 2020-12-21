Fyre Festival Ticket Holder Wants 2nd Shot At Class Cert.

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- A 2017 Fyre Festival ticket buyer has urged a federal judge to reconsider an earlier refusal to certify a proposed class action against the infamous event's convicted co-founder and allow him to lead that class, arguing the previous ruling against him was based on key misunderstandings. Plaintiff Daniel Jung is again seeking the court's blessing to move forward with the class action and serve as class representative, despite its earlier refusal and finding that Jung was a foreign national and failed to demonstrate that he relied on statements about the Fyre Festival that caused others to spend thousands of dollars on...

