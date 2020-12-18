State AGs Secure $2M Deal With CafePress Over Data Breach

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 11:00 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from New York, New Jersey and five other states have reached a $2 million deal with CafePress to resolve claims that the online retailer failed to promptly and adequately respond to a 2019 data breach that exposed the personal information of 22 million consumers nationwide. New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition that included attorneys general from Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey and Oregon in probing the data breach at CafePress. The incident, which the company disclosed last September, compromised consumers' names, email addresses, passwords, physical addresses and phone numbers, as well as, in some cases, sellers'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS