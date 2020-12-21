Google Says Consent Sinks App Users' Data Privacy Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:36 PM EST) -- Google is urging a California federal judge to toss a putative class action accusing the tech giant of secretly tracking consumers' browsing activity on third-party mobile apps, arguing that users were clearly aware of and consented to app developers sharing their information with Google. Mobile app users represented by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP originally accused Google in July of violating the federal Wiretap Act, California Invasion of Privacy Act and other alleged privacy misdeeds by integrating its Google Analytics for Firebase software development kit in hundreds of thousands of third-party smartphone apps, including The New York Times, Lyft, Alibaba and The Economist. Google moved to...

