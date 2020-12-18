​​​​​​​4th Circ. Rejects Sweeping Challenge To DOL's Visa Authority

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- An appeals court has rejected a broad challenge to the U.S. Department of Labor's authority to regulate nonagricultural visas, finding that the department has "inherent authority" to issue rules governing the H-2B visa process. In doing so, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Friday upheld a series of rules DOL issued in 2008 and 2015, largely affirming the finding of the district court. A coalition of employers that regularly seeks seasonal, nonagricultural labor — such as for construction or landscaping — under the H-2B visa program had argued that DOL lacked authority to issue the rules because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS