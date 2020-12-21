The Biggest Environmental Law Decisions Of 2020

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued a groundbreaking decision on the Clean Water Act's reach, chemicals manufacturer Arkema defeated criminal charges over toxic releases in Texas related to Hurricane Harvey, and the Ninth Circuit delivered a big loss to youth plaintiffs that were seeking to hold the federal government accountable for climate change. The high court this year also cleared up a gray area in Superfund law about how state laws may be used by plaintiffs in conjunction with federally approved cleanups. A Montana federal judge made waves when he completely vacated a nationwide permit used for infrastructure projects like oil and...

