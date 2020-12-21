FTC Rips Bannon's 'Bluster' In Avoiding Data Harvest Hearing

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- Allowing former White House adviser Steve Bannon to continue turning to "bluster" in his bid to avoid testifying about his role in the Cambridge Analytica data-harvesting scandal is not in the public interest, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Friday. The FTC urged a D.C. federal judge to order Bannon to appear at a hearing the commission requested in September 2019 as part of its wide-ranging probe into a scandal that resulted in an app developer obtaining and providing to Cambridge Analytica roughly 87 million unwitting Facebook users' names, religious views, political leanings and other information before the 2016 presidential election. Bannon served...

