Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HomeAway Fee Suit Sputters Out After Class Cert. Denied

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- Short-term home rental business HomeAway Inc. and property owners who used the service have agreed to permanently end a more-than-four-year proposed class action against the company in a Texas federal court over hidden "travelers fees" charged to vacationers.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel accepted the deal Friday on the joint stipulation of the parties, which did not indicate whether they've reached a settlement.

In April, the judge rejected a bid to certify the class in April and denied a request to reconsider certification in June.

Theodore Kirkpatrick and Christopher Coll, the homeowners who wanted to represent the class, initially filed suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!