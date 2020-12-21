American Midstream Wants $6.1M Judgment Undone In Texas

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- American Midstream LLC told a Texas appeals court that a misreading of its gas transportation agreement with a natural gas trader led a trial court to wrongly impose a $6.1 million judgment for the trader when American Midstream should instead have won $1.2 million for the trader's early termination of the contract. The pipeline company said Harris County District Judge Tanya Garrison wrongly sided with Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. following a bench trial in August 2019. American Midstream said she told the parties she had relied on what it deemed extrinsic evidence when she interpreted their contracts — even though she...

