Dem AGs Challenge Move To End Immigrant Work Permits

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- A coalition of 16 Democratic state attorneys general on Monday blasted the Trump administration's attempt to end work authorization for immigrants subject to deportation, saying the move would "harm immigrant communities." In an 18-page comment on the proposed rule, the group argued that the administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to consider the rule's potential impact on immigrants and their surrounding communities, by not achieving what it sets out to accomplish and by conflicting with the Immigration and Nationality Act. Further, they contended, the proposal was issued by an unauthorized department head. "The Proposed Rule threatens the livelihoods and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS