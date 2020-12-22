Pension Plan Can't Dodge $2B Danish Tax Suit, Court Says

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- A U.S. pension plan must continue to defend itself against allegations that it sought to defraud Denmark's tax agency of $2.1 billion in tax refunds after a New York federal court rejected its motion to dismiss it from the case. The agency, Skatteforvaltningen, or Skat, pleaded sufficient allegations of common-law fraud against the Goldstein Law Group PC 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan, trustee Sheldon Goldstein and Scott Goldstein, a participant in the plan, the court ruled Monday. The court also tossed claims that Skat should have been aware of the inadequacies of its reporting process, saying that even if it was, the allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS