Australia Rejects Google's FitBit Fix, Continuing Probe

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- Australia's antitrust watchdog said Tuesday that Google's proposed fixes aren't sufficient to ensure it won't muscle out rivals through its planned deal to buy Fitbit. The decision by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission sets up a new round of investigation into competition concerns surrounding the $2.1 billion Fitbit acquisition, which has generated controversy from the U.S. and Europe to Down Under, although the EU recently approved the deal with restrictions. Australian enforcers set a new March 25 deadline to complete their probe into Google's proposal to buy the fitness tracking device maker. "The ACCC continues to have concerns that Google's acquisition of...

