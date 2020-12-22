5 Article III Takeaways From 7th Circ.'s FDCPA Ruling Frenzy

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- In mid-December, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit issued a series of decisions addressing the Article III standing of consumer plaintiffs alleging violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The court — in five opinions resolving six different appeals arising out of putative class actions — revisited the U.S. Supreme Court's 2016 decision in Spokeo Inc. v. Robins, clarifying how an FDCPA plaintiff must allege and prove an injury in fact sufficient to establish subject matter jurisdiction in a federal court. Two of the five opinions resulted in converting Rule 12(b)(6) dismissals of complaints for failure to...

