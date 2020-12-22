Attys Want $8M Cut Of $40M McKinsey ERISA Deal

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 2:56 PM EST) -- Nichols Kaster PLLP attorneys who secured a $40 million settlement for McKinsey & Co. workers who said the company let them sink retirement savings into overpriced funds managed by a McKinsey subsidiary asked a Manhattan federal judge for $7.9 million in fees. The workers' attorneys filed a motion seeking approval of the nearly $8 million payout with U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods, arguing that the roughly 20% cut of the settlement funds was "substantially less" than the one-third percentage typically applied in Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases. "Indeed, class counsel here have never received an award of less than one-fourth...

