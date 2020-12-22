Domino's Asks Justices To Keep No-Poach Suits In Arbitration

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:05 PM EST) -- Domino's is asking the U.S. Supreme Court not to pick up an appeal lodged by workers who are trying to keep their fight over the pizza chain's no-poach policies out of arbitration, telling the justices that all the precedent leans in its favor. According to the restaurant, the consensus among the circuits is that when a contract includes language dictating which set of arbitral rules should be at play, that serves as proof that the parties intended for any disputes to end up in arbitration. "When parties incorporate arbitral rules into an agreement, 'the two form a single instrument' that should...

