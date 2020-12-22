Real Estate Rumors: Alta, Rexford, WSC Communities

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- Alta Developers has gotten approval for a mixed-use project in Coral Gables, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The firm is planning to build 215 apartments, 30,000 square feet of office space, and 10,900 square feet of retail space at 250 Bird Road, which currently has a 28,909-square-foot office building on a 1.41-acre site, according to the report. Rexford Industrial Realty has purchased a portfolio of six warehouses in Vernon, California, from Gautier Land Co. for $93.8 million, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The properties have a combined 464,415 square feet of space and sit on a combined...

