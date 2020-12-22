SPAC Go-Public Deal Values Manufacturer Janus At $1.9B

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Industrial and self-storage company Janus said Tuesday it will go public via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the manufacturer at about $1.9 billion. Janus International Group LLC, which is backed by private equity investor Clearlake Capital Group LP, will become publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange with an enterprise value of about $1.9 billion and a market capitalization of about $1.4 billion, the announcement said. Georgia-headquartered Janus manufactures and sells a range of products for self-storage and industrial customers. It offers interior and exterior self-storage products; installation services; and facility access control...

