GOP Lawmakers Slam 'Utterly Ineffective' China Export Rule

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- Two Republican congressmen have denounced a new rule from the U.S. Department of Commerce limiting trade with foreign entities believed to support the Chinese military, calling the rule "utterly ineffective" at preventing U.S. technology from reaching China. In a Monday letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Rep. Michael T. McCaul, R-Texas, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called for strengthening of the sanctions Commerce announced Friday. Under the new regulation, export licenses will be required for U.S. companies looking to conduct business with Chinese computer chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company, known as SMIC. But those limitations would have little impact on...

