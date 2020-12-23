2nd Circ. Won't Revive NYC Tour Bus Co.'s Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel refused Tuesday to revive a New York City tour bus operator's antitrust suit against two rivals, finding they had no motive "so obvious or compelling" to conspire against it. While Go New York Tours Inc. successfully alleged that Gray Line New York Tours Inc. and Big Bus Tours Group Holdings Ltd., plus their affiliated companies, considered Go New York a disruptive, low-priced competitor from whom they wanted to protect "their comparatively high prices," that doesn't mean the motive to conspire against the plaintiff would be "so obvious or compelling that it suffices to create more than a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS