Aldi Accused Of Underfilling Coffee Packages In False Ad Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers blasted grocer Aldi and two other coffee makers Monday claiming that the companies committed consumer fraud by underfilling their various Beaumont coffee containers with less product than was advertised on their labels. New York resident Eileen Brodsky and California resident Rhonda Diamond allege in Illinois federal court that Aldi Inc., Coffee Holding Company Inc. and Pan American Coffee Co. LLC have pulled a "classic bait-and-switch scheme" on unsuspecting consumers by requiring them to pay more money for less Beaumont coffee than they think they're buying. The consumers say Illinois-based Aldi and the other coffee manufacturers have...

