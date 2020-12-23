2nd Circ. Gives AAA, Priceline Quick Win In Booking Fees Suit

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has refused to revive a putative class action that accused American Automobile Association and Priceline.com of charging hidden fees for hotel bookings, agreeing with a New York federal court ruling that consumers cannot sue for breaching a term that is not in a contract. The appellate court on Tuesday granted summary judgment, just as the lower court had in 2019, and ruled that the claims of unjust enrichment and breach of implied good faith and fair dealing had no grounds, reaffirming a magistrate judge's recommendation. "Upon de novo review of the record on appeal and upon consideration of...

