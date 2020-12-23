EPA Can't Use Loophole To Avoid Collecting Asbestos Data

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 2:33 PM EST) -- A California judge on Tuesday instructed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reconfigure its chemical data reporting rules to eliminate a loophole for "naturally occurring" chemicals that it has relied on to give some companies a pass when gathering information about the use and import of asbestos. The EPA has relied on statutory loopholes and failed to use its extensive enforcement powers to gather a clearer picture of asbestos quantities being imported into the country, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen ruled. California, Massachusetts and several other states sued the agency for rejecting their petition to force an importer to report its...

