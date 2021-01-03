Wage And Hour Cases To Watch in 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- The change in presidential administration from Donald Trump to Joe Biden on Jan. 20 sets the stage for transformation throughout the federal government. Here, attorneys preview cases wage and hour practitioners should watch in 2021. Trump DOL Joint Employer Rule Could Get Biden Review One question facing the Biden team will be how to handle an ongoing U.S. Department of Labor case in which the Trump administration appealed a judge's ruling that struck down its joint employer rule. The measure was a major ask from the business community, because it could help limit a company's liability for an affiliated business's duty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS