Uber Drivers' Predominance Issues Threaten Class Cert.

Law360, San Francisco (December 22, 2020, 11:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge overseeing Uber drivers' suit claiming the ride-hailing giant denied them minimum wage, overtime, and expense reimbursements, probed during a hearing Tuesday into whether their bid for class certification could get past predominance issues given that some drivers exclusively worked for Uber while others juggled multiple jobs. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said for those drivers who only work for Uber, their proposed class should be certifiable but said things got more complex when considering drivers who worked for competitors or worked other jobs. Judge Chen said he didn't see much of an issue with certification based on the...

