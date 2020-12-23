Trump's Diversity Training Ban Hits Roadblock

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 11:09 AM EST) -- A California federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's executive order barring federal contractors from training workers on topics like unconscious bias and systemic racism, finding the measure cuts into the constitutional freedoms of LGBT advocacy groups who filed a legal challenge. In a lengthy ruling handed down Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman handed down a nationwide injunction barring the government from enforcing Executive Order 13950 against federal contractors and federal grant recipients. Trump signed E.O. 13950 in September, which in conjunction with subsequent guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor, prohibited companies that work with the government or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS