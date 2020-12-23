House Dems Tell High Court To Keep Tight Media Rules

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- House Democrats are lining up behind public interest groups fighting to convince the U.S. Supreme Court that the Federal Communications Commission should have to consider the effect on diversity when loosening media ownership rules. Ten members of Congress joined Wednesday to make their case for an interpretation of the Telecommunications Act that requires the FCC to "meaningfully consider ownership diversity in conducting its regular review of its broadcast regulations." In doing so, the lawmakers are going up against both the FCC and broadcasting's biggest trade group, both of which believe that strict ownership rules are holding the industry back as it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS