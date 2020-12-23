Roof Co., Compliance Chief Settle SEC Fraud Suit For $2M

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- A roofing company and its chief compliance officer have agreed to pay more than $2 million to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit accusing the company of hiding its potential liability in a False Claims Act investigation from shareholders for several months. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson signed off on a final judgment Tuesday in which RPM International Inc. agreed to pay a $2 million fine and the company's general counsel and top compliance officer, Edward W. Moore, agreed to pay $22,500 after the SEC charged them with accounting and disclosure violations regarding a prior government investigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS