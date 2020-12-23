Storage Tank Co. Wants Out Of Embryo Class Action

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- Chart Industries Inc. is asking a California federal court to give it a win in a proposed class action alleging a faulty storage tank it manufactured caused the loss of frozen embryos, saying the plaintiffs haven't put forth any admissible expert testimony that supports their claims. The motion for summary judgment, filed Tuesday, comes alongside motions to exclude several of the experts proffered by plaintiffs in the case, who are women who had stored embryos in the tank at a San Francisco-based fertility company. In particular, the company attacked the proposed class' causation experts, saying they are either unqualified to speak...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS