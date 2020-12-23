Google Class Deal In Chancery Muddled By Benefit Math

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor granted stockholder attorneys final approval Wednesday of an $11.3 million settlement fee tied to a $310 million package of toxic workplace reforms by Google parent Alphabet Inc., but noted that spillover benefits outside the company complicated the math. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, ruling during a teleconference hearing, said the case in some respects obliged him to consider speculative, difficult-to-calculate benefits to Google from its long-term commitment to fund and support increased diversity and programs to prevent employee sexual harassment and retaliation. "It's clear to me that there are a number of societal implications — positive societal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS