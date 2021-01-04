Machine Maker Wants New Trial After $4M Worker Injury Award

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- A maker of road construction equipment has asked a Texas federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded more than $4 million to a worker over a life-altering leg injury, saying the trial was tainted because the county agency that employed the worker was not also included as a defendant. Asphalt Zipper Inc. told the court that the Falls County Road and Bridge Department, plaintiff Chuck Pruitt's former employer, should shoulder at least a portion of the blame for the road worker's injury, according to a Thursday motion. The company said the department was a properly designated responsible third party...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS