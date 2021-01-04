Cruise Line Faces Fresh Sanctions Bid Over Assault Evidence

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- A former Royal Caribbean Cruise passenger has filed a second sanctions bid against the company in her suit over an alleged assault by a fellow passenger, telling a Florida federal judge the cruise line lost or destroyed body camera evidence from the incident. Deborah Reed urged U.S. District Judge Joan Lenard on Monday to sanction Royal Caribbean for losing the footage from an employee's interview with the passenger who allegedly fractured her wrist, saying it would have proven the extent to which he was visibly intoxicated and dangerous. Reed urged Judge Lenard to level sanctions that would exclude CCTV footage of...

