Valero Unit Keeps Texas Trial Win In Suit Over Worker's Death

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has upheld a jury's decision to clear a Valero unit in a worker's heatstroke death while he was wearing impermeable personal protective equipment, saying the use of more employer-friendly Louisiana law in the case was correct. Texas' Fourteenth Court of Appeals ruled Dec. 31 that a verdict clearing Valero Refining-New Orleans LLC of liability in the death of contractor Jason Wellons can stand, despite the arguments of Wellons' widow and daughter that the somewhat more lenient Texas law should have been used. Wellons' home was in Texas and he was hired there, but the work that led...

