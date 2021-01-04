Nissan Exec Freed From Investors' Pay Scandal Suit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge dismissed one Nissan executive from a putative securities fraud class action, but kept others who have been trying to get out of a suit that seeks to hold the automaker and its fugitive ex-chairman liable for investors' alleged losses. U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. denied two of the three motions to dismiss and partially granted the third, letting Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.'s Chief Financial Officer Hiroshi Karube off the hook. The suit from lead plaintiff Jackson County Employees' Retirement System says that Nissan's fugitive former CEO and chairman Carlos Ghosn underreported his income and misused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS