Internet Co. Seeks To Enforce $14.5M Award Against Indonesia

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A bankrupt internet provider has asked a New York federal court to enforce a $14.5 million arbitral award against Indonesia's communication ministry over unfulfilled payments after laying groundwork for internet access throughout the country. High-speed fiber optic internet provider PT Rahajasa Media Internet said that Badan Arbitrase Nasional Indonesia, also known as BANI Arbitration Center, issued the $14.5 million award in 2017 and that the company has since gone bankrupt while waiting for Indonesia to fulfill the award. Rahajasa took out a loan from the Indonesian state bank PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten to finance the five project...

