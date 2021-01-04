Property Managers Seek Win In Evanston Coverage Suit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- A group of property management companies said Evanston Insurance Co. must continue to defend and indemnify them in a $12.5 million underlying lawsuit, arguing Monday that Evanston has already waived its right to deny coverage during its last five years of providing defense. The companies urged a New York federal judge to grant it summary judgment and declare that the insurer has an "ongoing duty" to defend and indemnify them in the underlying suit. Their policy covers the remaining breach of contract claim against them in the litigation, the condo management companies said. In August, Evanston was accused by three of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS