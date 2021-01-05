Nielsen Investors' GDPR Suit Mostly Survives Dismissal Bid

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Manhattan on Monday pared down shareholders' claims against data analytics company Nielsen Holdings PLC from a consolidated proposed class action alleging the company misled the public about the financial performance of some of its segments, in some instances in connection with the enactment of the General Data Protection Regulation in the European Union. In the Jan. 4 opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman sustained investors' claims that Nielsen should have made public a downward trend in the discretionary advertising spending among its consumer purchasing analytics segment clients. The judge also said that during part...

