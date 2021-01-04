Boston Duck Tour Employees Cry Foul Over OT Pay

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- The company that runs Boston's iconic "duck boats" was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit Monday claiming that drivers and tour operators routinely worked more than 40 hours per week but were denied overtime. The suit, filed by former duck boat driver Stacey Latour, names as defendants Boston Duck Tours LP, its general partner, Seaweed Inc. — which allegedly controls the payroll — and Seaweed's president and treasurer. Latour claims she worked as a driver from 2017 through November of 2019. She and other drivers and "narrators," the employees who provide commentary on the guided tours, regularly worked four or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS