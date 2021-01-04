Turner Wants Insurer To Cover Worker's Injury At Time Inc. HQ

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- Turner Construction Co. sued Utica Mutual Insurance Co. on Monday in a bid to compel the insurer to defend the contractor in litigation alleging that a construction injury occurred during its work at Time Inc.'s new headquarters in lower Manhattan. In the complaint, Turner said Utica is obligated to defend and indemnify it under its $2 million general liability policy. The construction contractor said that Utica has refused to offer a "complete defense" and has not reimbursed Turner for costs incurred from an underlying action. Turner was a contractor for the construction of Time's new headquarters in Brookfield Place at 225 Liberty...

