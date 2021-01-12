A Law Of The Digital Sea Could Expand Data Rights, Oversight

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- The sea of data created by our ever-growing digital economy has become a digital data commons for citizens and companies worldwide. The tragedy currently playing out in this digital commons is that individuals and corporations are often exposed to excess risk.[1] This risk has thus far stymied a thoughtful government response. The lack of rigorous standards regarding the provenance, bias, exposure and brokering of the data created by individuals has empowered some corporations to pursue and reap immense profits without sufficient fear of being found liable or held fully accountable. This laissez-faire approach almost ensures that this will be the last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS