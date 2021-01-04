Judge Wants DHS Journalist Database Clash Back On Track

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge urged attorneys for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, an NBC News affiliate and a media advocacy group Monday to quickly resolve their dispute over the production of responsive documents linked to an alleged secret government database tracking journalists and advocates tied to the so-called migrant caravan from 2018. During a brief teleconference hearing in the Freedom of Information Act case brought by NBC 7 San Diego and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton ordered attorneys for the parties to meet and confer about the scope of the documents...

