Wash., Ore., 29 Tribes Sue Feds For 'Illegally' Selling Archives

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 11:08 PM EST) -- Federal agencies plan to illegally sell historical documents from the Seattle National Archive, such as tribal and treaty records, Chinese Exclusion Act case files and Japanese American internment records, according to a Washington federal court complaint by Oregon, Washington, historic preservation groups and tribes. The group of plaintiffs is trying to prevent four agencies — National Archives and Records Administration, Office of Management and Budget, Public Buildings Reform Board and General Services Administration — from selling the building and relocating the undigitized primary records to Riverside, California, and Kansas City, Missouri. They claimed Monday in their complaint the proper procedures were...

