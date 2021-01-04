Oracle Drops Suit Aimed At Dismantling DOL's Bias Watchdog

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- Oracle dropped its Washington, D.C., federal court suit challenging the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs' enforcement authority on Monday, marking the latest move by both sides to lay down their swords in high-profile legal battles stemming from the agency's probe of the tech giant's pay practices. The Silicon Valley-based Oracle America Inc. and the OFCCP, a subagency within the U.S. Department of Labor that polices bias by federal contractors, jointly informed U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta that they had reached a deal in which Oracle agreed to file a stipulation of dismissal of its suit. The parties noted in...

