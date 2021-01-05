High Court Seeks Workers' Input On Gannett ERISA Fight

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 12:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court hinted it might want to review a split Fourth Circuit decision that revived a would-be class action accusing Gannett Co. of dropping the ball by letting workers sink their retirement savings into the stock of a company Gannett spun off in 2015. The nation's highest court on Monday asked the workers to respond to Gannett's October petition for review, in which the company argued that the Fourth Circuit's August decision would force retirement plan caretakers to eschew single-stock investment options even if they perform well. The case has attracted attention from Employee Retirement Income Security Act attorneys...

