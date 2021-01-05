Latham Nabs Litigator From Hueston Hennigan

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has plucked a Rising Star litigator away from Hueston Hennigan LLP as an addition to its litigation and trial department, the global firm announced Tuesday. Steven Feldman, 38, a litigator who has represented clients including T-Mobile, Peloton and Alec Baldwin, has joined Latham as a partner. He'll split time between the Los Angeles and New York City offices and lead his global practice, which crosses numerous industries. Feldman told Law360 that as a large global firm, Latham presented him with the chance to grow his practice. "It was a phenomenal opportunity that came up at the right...

